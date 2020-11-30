Back to News & Insights
Active vs. Passive Learning: “At the Intersection” of home and school with Prepared Parents’ Mira Browne
Prepared Parents

Through this series, Prepared Parents founder and Executive Director, Mira Browne, shares how to support success at home and champion change at school.

Answering textbook questions and worksheet questions encourages a rule-following approach to taking in information and spitting it back out. It trains kids to do what they’re told when they’re told and how they’re told…

 

