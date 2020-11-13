Back to News & Insights
Greg Ponikvar makes the case for home-grown talent in “Who’s On Your Bench? Developing School Leaders from Within”
School Leader Certification

“Every student deserves amazing teachers; our teachers deserve amazing leaders.” – Greg Ponikvar

Read the case for home-grown talent and developing school leaders from within.