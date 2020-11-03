Back to News & Insights Teacher Residency Applications now open for the SY20-21 cohort! Apply today to join the Marshall Teacher Residency and launch your teaching career November 3, 2020 Every student has different passions, growth areas, needs, and goals for the future. The Marshall Teacher Residency, a one-year preparation program, trains powerful teachers to lead classrooms as we need them to be: innovative, data-driven, with students at the center of their educational experience. Apply by Thursday, January 21, 2021 for priority application consideration.