Teacher Residency

Applications now open for the SY20-21 cohort! Apply today to join the Marshall Teacher Residency and launch your teaching career

Every student has different passions, growth areas, needs, and goals for the future. The Marshall Teacher Residency, a one-year preparation program, trains powerful teachers to lead classrooms as we need them to be: innovative, data-driven, with students at the center of their educational experience. 

Apply by Thursday, January 21, 2021 for priority application consideration.