Back to News & Insights Postsecondary Pathways Clearing the Path featured in Full Spectrum of Evidence from NGLC October 14, 2021 Marshall Street’s Clearing the Path was featured in Next Generation Learning Challenges’ recently developed Full Spectrum of Evidence Toolkit. Full Spectrum calls for research and program evaluation in K-12 education to put students at the center. Full Spectrum’s Validity and Beyond Primer explains how validity is used in student-centered evidence. The primer points to Clearing the Path as an example of a paper that demonstrates the power of including student voices in research. Clearing the Path was based on research with over 150 students and supplemented by conversations with experts.